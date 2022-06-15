Mission & scope

Frontiers in Oral Health forges new pathways to improve oral and cardiometabolic health which in turn impact overall health and wellness.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr Kaumudi Joshipura (Ahmedabad University, India), the mission of Frontiers in Oral Health is to foster new interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary initiatives focusing on oral health to improve the diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases. Frontiers in Oral Health is indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Web of Science (ESCI), and PubMed.

The scope and focus areas include the spectrum of oral diseases across the lifespan and cardiometabolic health, as well as modifiable lifestyle and other risk/preventive factors for these diseases including diet, physical activity, adiposity, microbiome, oral hygiene, inflammation, environmental risk factors, and endothelial function. Focus areas include, but are not limited to:

cardiometabolic health (including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease)

development and evaluation of oral health promotion programmes and implementation research

epidemiology of caries, periodontal disease, and other oral conditions and related risk/preventive factors

nutrition and its bi-directional association with oral health

oral infections and microbes including oral and salivary microbiome

oral and maxillofacial surgery

oral and pharyngeal cancers

preventive dentistry including oral hygiene, preventive care and health care

research methods for conducting an analyzing population based studies.

Frontiers in Oral Health and Frontiers in Dental Medicine are complementary journals with a common goal of synergistically improving health and quality of life globally. Population-oriented research and public health articles should be submitted to Frontiers in Oral Health, whereas articles with a more basic science approach, should be submitted to Frontiers in Dental Medicine. The editors invite manuscripts covering patient-oriented research such as randomized clinical trials and epidemiological studies (descriptive as well as analytical studies to understanding disease etiology and novel risk/preventive factors), as well as policy, implementation, and dissemination research. We also welcome methodological articles related to design, conduct and analyses of population based studies.

Submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), notably SDG 3: good health and wellbeing, are particularly welcome, however, all SDGs are directly or indirectly related to the journal's scope. We also specifically encourage articles that highlight the relationships between different SDGs and oral health.

Manuscripts focusing on basic science aspects of oral health are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as bibliometric studies, NHANES studies, or studies utilizing the Global Burdens of Disease Database, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Oral Health is committed to advancing developments in the field of oral health by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.