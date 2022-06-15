Mission & scope

Frontiers in Oral Health and Frontiers in Dental Medicine are complementary journals embracing a common goal of synergistically improving health, wellness and quality of life globally. Frontiers in Oral Health and Frontiers in Dental Medicine seek articles within and beyond the oral health field, to promote transdisciplinary approaches and communications between dental/oral health researchers and other researchers, health professionals, policymakers and the public. Population oriented research and health promotion articles would be better suited to Frontiers in Oral Health, whereas articles that are more mechanistic, from basic to clinical, would be better suited to Frontiers in Dental Medicine.

The vision of Frontiers in Oral Health journal is to forge new pathways to improve oral and cardiometabolic health, and to improve overall health and wellness. The mouth is not only a mirror of health, but also influences and is impacted by overall health in multiple ways. Chronic disease such as periodontal disease and cardiometabolic diseases share several common risk factors and pathways, and could also impact each other. Several other oral diseases, conditions, and oral hygiene products are also related to overall health. Fostering partnerships between related disciplines in research, community outreach and prevention efforts would be mutually beneficial. The mission of the Frontiers in Oral Health journal is to foster new interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary initiatives, focusing on but not limiting to oral health. The scope and focus areas include the spectrum of oral diseases across the lifespan and cardiometabolic health, as well as modifiable lifestyle and other risk/preventive factors for these diseases including diet, physical activity, adiposity, microbiome, oral hygiene, inflammation and endothelial function. We invite manuscripts covering patient-oriented research such as randomized clinical trials, epidemiological studies, as well as policy, implementation and dissemination research.

Keywords: Population oriented research, dental public health, epidemiology, data science, health promotion, prevention, clinical research, oral health, cardiometabolic health, wellness, microbes, periodontal disease, dental caries, tooth loss, nutrition, oral cancers, oral surgery, statistical methods.