Brief Research Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Impact of Streptococcus salivarius K12 probiotic on pH and tooth enamel integrity in an in vitro oral biofilm system
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Clinical Trial
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Accepted on 24 Jul 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Review
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Mini Review
Published on 07 Jul 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Accepted on 22 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Review
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Review
Published on 18 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 17 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Perspective
Published on 16 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 09 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Systematic Review
Published on 08 Jun 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Systematic Review
Published on 29 May 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 22 May 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 11 May 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Review
Published on 29 Apr 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 24 Apr 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Mini Review
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Original Research
Published on 17 Apr 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes
Mini Review
Published on 08 Apr 2026
in Oral Infections and Microbes