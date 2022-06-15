Scope

The Oral Epidemiology section is dedicated to publishing epidemiological research focused on the study of oral and systemic health in various populations.

Led by Dr. Alex D. McMahon (University of Glasgow), the Oral Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of oral health research, which connect the understanding of oral conditions with systemic health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cause-effect analysis

cause-inferential analysis

clinical effectiveness research

clinical trials to evaluate novel preventive measures, treatments, and products

descriptive epidemiology of oral conditions in different populations

development and evaluation of design and statistical methods for oral health research

epidemiological studies relating oral conditions with systemic health

epidemiological studies relating systemic conditions with different aspects of the mouth

evaluation of diagnostic tests and instrument validation

oral disease prevention

oral features of systemic diseases

population-based studies of etiology and risk/preventive factors for oral conditions

population-based research, clinical research, and patient-oriented research evaluating novel risk factors for oral conditions

studies to understand mechanisms and pathways for epidemiological associations

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of oral health, cause-effect analysis, clinical effectiveness research, oral disease prevention, and population-based studies, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Oral Epidemiology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on dental materials or laboratory-based research without a clear epidemiological context. However, clinical treatment studies may be considered if they are related to clinical effectiveness research, clinical trials to evaluate novel preventive measures, treatments, and products, or if they contribute to the understanding of oral and systemic health. Additionally, studies that emphasize individual case reports or anecdotal evidence, rather than population-level data, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oral epidemiology research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.