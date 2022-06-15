Scope

The Oral Health Promotion section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing oral health for individuals across all age groups, with an emphasis on program and policy evaluation, translation, and dissemination.

Led by Dr. Fawad Javed from Eastman Institute for Oral Health, University of Rochester Medical Center, the Oral Health Promotion section welcomes submissions in various domains of oral health, which aim to improve access to care, reduce disparities, and promote overall well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

addressing the needs of vulnerable and underserved populations

community-based participatory research and outreach

continuing education for dental professionals

design and evaluation of health promotion programs and policies

education and training of the general public

ethics in oral health promotion

evaluating and improving access to care, especially for disadvantaged and special populations

interprofessional and cross-sector collaborations to improve oral health

interventions for periodontal disease and other oral conditions

oral health disparities

role of dental professionals in improvement of lifestyle, early detection and overall health

translation, dissemination, and implementation of interventions, programs, policies, and health education

utilization of digital tools, artificial intelligence, technology, and media in oral health promotion

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about strategies and interventions that promote oral health and improve access to care for diverse populations. In particular, submissions are welcomed that support and advance these goals in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Oral Health Promotion section does not consider submissions focusing on general educational methods or experimental frameworks unrelated to oral health promotion strategies or outcomes. However, questionnaire-based studies with a fundamental basis in oral health promotion strategies or outcomes are welcome. Studies lacking a clear emphasis on promoting oral health and improving access to care for diverse populations are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oral health promotion to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.