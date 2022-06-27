Mission & scope

Frontiers in Pharmacology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across disciplines, including basic and clinical pharmacology, medicinal chemistry, pharmacy and toxicology. Field Chief Editor Heike Wulff at UC Davis is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

Pharmacology is a medical science, as was recalled in the anniversary address for the 50th Spring Meeting in Mainz of the German Pharmacological Society in March 2009. This science, of the effect of medicinal bodies, gives us the handle to clarify the fundamental processes of life. It is also the science studying the interactions between chemicals and living beings directed to prevent, ameliorate or cure the deleterious consequences of their diseases, thereby providing medicine with weapons against diseases. Those major targets offer the opportunity to segment the field not only in studies considering pure basic topics but also by integrating basic and clinical science. This journal's editorial policy aims at identifying the most productive research projects through an evaluation by the scientific community and emphasizing proper use of translational science at both preclinical and clinical levels. Editors encourage collaboration between clinicians and basic scientists and welcome papers issued from a collaborative strategy between the academic and the private industrial sectors that could assist in the reversal of the current decline in the production of original medicines.

Frontiers in Pharmacology generally endorses the relevant principles described in the 4 pillars of ethnopharmacology for all studies involving natural products submitted to all specialty sections in the journal. Similarly, the journal generally endorses protocols including a minimum of 2 cell-lines in vitro as an evidential basis to demonstrate proposed anti-cancer effects in all relevant studies submitted to all specialty section in the journal. Further unique criteria for the conception and review of submissions are also facilitated - where appropriate - for individual specialty sections. Please check the`About`pages of each specialty section for further information.

Founding Field Chief Editor: Prof Theophile Godfraind