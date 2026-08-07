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Universidade do Minho Instituto de Investigacao em Biomateriais Biodegradaveis e Biomimeticos
Braga, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Independent researcher
Benicia, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Federal University of Santa Catarina
Florianopolis, Brazil
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Center for Ear and Nose Research, Head and Neck Research, Iran University of Medical Sciences
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology