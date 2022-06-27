albino martins
Universidade do Minho Instituto de Investigacao em Biomateriais Biodegradaveis e Biomimeticos
Braga, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Independent researcher
Benicia, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Federal University of Santa Catarina
Florianopolis, Brazil
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Center for Ear and Nose Research, Head and Neck Research, Iran University of Medical Sciences
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Department of Neuroscience, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Florida Institute of Technology
Melbourne, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
CellChorus Inc
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
School of Medicine, Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy, University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology
University of Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology