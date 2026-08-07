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School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Ethnopharmacology
University of Santiago
Santiago, Chile
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Tribhuvan University
Kirtipur, Nepal
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Central Laboratory of German Pharmacists
Eschborn, Germany
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology