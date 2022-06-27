michael heinrich
School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Tribhuvan University
Kirtipur, Nepal
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Central Laboratory of German Pharmacists
Eschborn, Germany
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
UNINTA University Center
Sobral, Brazil
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Universidade Estadual Paulista Julio de Mesquita Filho
Botucatu, Brazil
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kolkata
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
University of Ilorin
Ilorin, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
University of Graz
Graz, Austria
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Lucknow, India
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology
Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Ethnopharmacology