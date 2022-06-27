Main content

Scope It aims to publish significant basic and clinical research findings related to the pharmacotherapy of cardiovascular disorders and those of other smooth muscle-rich organs such as those of the urogenital tract. This includes functional disorders of the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and urinary tract, as well as the central nervous system parts regulating such function. Malignant disorders of these organs will be covered in other sections of Frontiers in Pharmacology. We welcome all manuscripts that shed light on of drug action and the underlying mechanisms. This includes analysis the interaction with receptors and/or other specific biological targets (e.g. enzymes, particularly kinases and phosphatases, transcription factors) and their consequences at the cellular, tissue and organism level. Accordingly, in vivo studies in experimental animals and humans are equally welcome, as are pharmacokinetic studies related to drugs for the treatment of urogenital disorders. Frontiers in Pharmacology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

