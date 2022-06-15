Scope

The Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the pharmacotherapy of cardiovascular and smooth muscle-rich organ disorders.

Led by Dr. Eliot Ohlstein from Drexel University, the Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pharmacology, which connect the understanding of drug action and underlying mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular and urogenital disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

analysis of drug interactions with receptors and other specific biological targets (e.g. enzymes, particularly kinases and phosphatases, transcription factors)

cellular, tissue, and organism level consequences of drug interactions

functional disorders of the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, and urinary tract

in vivo studies in experimental animals and humans

pharmacokinetic studies related to drugs for the treatment of urogenital disorders

regulation of cardiovascular and urogenital function by the central nervous system

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pharmacological treatment of cardiovascular and smooth muscle-rich organ disorders, as well as the underlying mechanisms and drug interactions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the research aligned to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardiovascular and Smooth Muscle Pharmacology section does not consider submissions focused on traditional Chinese medicine, endocrine disorders, or anesthesia that do not directly pertain to cardiovascular or smooth muscle pharmacology. Additionally, the section will not accept submissions on prognostic factors or meta-analyses that do not have a clear connection to the pharmacological treatment of cardiovascular and smooth muscle-rich organ disorders, drug interactions, and underlying mechanisms.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.