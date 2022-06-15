Scope

The Drugs Outcomes Research and Policies section is devoted to the evaluation of drugs, advanced therapies and medical devices containing drugs in real life conditions, following their approval by regulatory authorities and access to the market.

Led by Dr. Bernd Rosenkranz from the Fundisa African Academy of Medicines Development Cape Town and the Institute for Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology, Charité University Medicine Berlin, the section encourages submissions in various domains of drug outcomes research and policies, which connect the evaluation of drugs and medical devices with their real-life applications and implications.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

availability of drugs and policies to avoid shortages

capacity building in drugs outcomes research and policies

cost-effectiveness and cost-utility analysis

drugs outcomes research and policies in low- and middle-income or developing countries

effectiveness and/or safety in real-life conditions or in special populations, including vulnerable groups

health-related quality of life and patient-reported outcomes

meta analyses of clinical trials and mathematical modeling (pharmacometrics)

policies to increase efficiency of prescription and patient adherence to medication

utilization and prioritization of medicines

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI, NIH) defines Outcomes Research as "Applied clinical research that generates knowledge to improve clinical decision-making and health care delivery to optimize patient outcomes. It is the study of the delivery and consequences of health care on outcomes from the perspective of patients, providers, and the health care system." Research aims and objectives include the effectiveness of public health interventions and health services, specifically related to the individual patient perspective, or to the effectiveness of healthcare delivery, with measures such as cost-effectiveness, health status, and disease burden. Outcomes Research is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most importantly with the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, but also with societal and economic ones such as SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Drug Policies, also the focus of the section, serves as a means to improve access to safe, effective drugs of good quality (WHO). They shall ensure reliable and consistent availability of medicinal products, appropriateness of prescriptions, affordability of drugs, and protection of patients against catastrophic expenditure. In this context, submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the evaluation and real-life application of drugs, advanced therapies, and medical devices containing drugs. For studies using disproportionality analyses in databases of spontaneously reported adverse events, all submissions to the section must adhere to the READUS-PV guidelines ( The Reporting of a Disproportionality Analysis for Drug Safety Signal Detection Using Individual Case Safety Reports in PharmacoVigilance ). Authors should ensure compliance with the corresponding checklist before proceeding with submission to the section. Full publication of the READUS-PV guidelines is available here

The Drugs Outcomes Research and Policies section does not consider:

clinical studies of medicinal products which have not yet received a marketing authorization

preclinical studies

studies of medical devices not containing drugs

studies on nutraceuticals, vitamins, wound-healing products, herbal medicines or traditional medicines

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Drugs Outcomes Research and Policies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

NOTE: The terms drug and medicine are considered synonymous in this text.