Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Science, University of Strathclyde

Scope

The Drugs Outcomes Research and Policies section is devoted to the evaluation of drugs, advanced therapies and medical devices containing drugs in real life conditions, following their approval by regulatory authorities and access to the market. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Availability of drugs and policies to avoid shortages

Utilization and prioritization of medicines

Effectiveness and/or safety in real-life conditions

Health related quality of life and patient reported outcomes

Cost-effectiveness and cost-utility analysis

Policies to increase efficiency of prescription and patient adherence to medication

Meta analyses of clinical trials will only be considered for peer-review if the drug is registered and available to be used.

The following studies will not be considered for review in this section, but might be considered in other sections in the journal:

Preclinical studies

Clinical studies of drugs, advanced therapies, or medical devices containing drugs which have not yet received a marketing authorization

Studies of medical devices not containing drugs

Studies on nutraceuticals, vitamins, wound-healing products, herbal medicines or traditional medicines or studies combining these with approved drugs

NOTE: The terms drug and medicine are considered synonymous in this text.