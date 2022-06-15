Scope

The Ethnopharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of traditional medicines including those used in modern healthcare settings and its pharmacological effects.

Led by Dr. Michael Heinrich from the School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University College London, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of ethnopharmacology, which aim to enhance the understanding of traditional medicine and aiming at a more evidence-based use of such resources in healthcare. As a specifically designated field of research, ethnopharmacology has a relatively short history. The term was first described in 1967 as the title of a book on hallucinogens. It considers the pharmacological activity of plants, fungi and other organisms used in traditional medicine used locally or traditionally as a medicine or to improve health. It applies a unique approach in pharmacology, in that it also considers the traditional, and therefore anthropological context of the drug’s origin.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anthropological and historical studies in ethnopharmacology

anti-inflammatory agents, and ethnopharmacology of the musculoskeletal and joint diseases

anti-infective agents

clinical studies, pharmacokinetics and public health

ethnopharmacology in obstetrics, gynecology, and urinary-tract disorders

ethnopharmacology of metabolic disorders

ethnopharmacology of the respiratory, gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, endocrine and central nervous systems

genomic and proteomic approaches on traditional medicines

malignant disease and immunosuppression

quality and composition of traditional medicines, metabolomics

safety of traditional remedies and toxicology

treatment of dermatological conditions including ophthalmology and otorhinolaryngology

the interface of food and medicine, and nutrition in ethnopharmacology

Submissions must include a short explanation of the traditional use of the medicine. Although the section is interested in all diseases, studies focusing on the toxicology or clinical studies of medicinal plants, and research on “diseases of poverty” and those common in “low and middle income” countries are particularly welcome.

Clinical Trial articles will be accepted for review only in the case that they are randomized, double-blinded, and placebo controlled and the study material is described in detail. Statistical power analysis or a justification of the sample size is mandatory.

This section subscribes to the taxonomic standards laid down most importantly at the Kew MPNS portal or an alternative authoritative source for example for fungi or animals.

To be considered for peer review, all manuscripts submitted to the specialty section Ethnopharmacology must follow the best-practice assessment criteria defined as “The Four Pillars of Ethnopharmacology”. Please note, all submissions to any section of the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology using plant extracts or preparations must adhere to these Four Pillars, as a baseline standard for sample characterization. Additional criteria may be applied in other specialty sections where appropriate.

THE FOUR PILLARS OF ETHNOPHARMACOLOGY

These are a set of mandatory guidelines designed to maintain the scientific, cultural, and ethical integrity of the Journal, and describe what the leading journals in the field consider as the basic aspects of good research (full ConPhyMP statement available here, ConPhyMP statement overview here, and GA-tool here). The Four Pillars of Ethnopharmacology are summarized below for convenience, but please refer to the FULL VERSION of these guidelines before submitting a manuscript to this section.

Pharmacological Requirements Traditional context - The focus of the pharmacological experiments needs to be linked to the traditional context and must be described in the introduction

- The focus of the pharmacological experiments needs to be linked to the traditional context and must be described in the introduction There must be clear evidence (based on a review of the published literature) for the novelty of this study

Credible experimental models – Methods must be state of the art, or a credible alternative.

– Methods must be state of the art, or a credible alternative. Dose – ranges tested in vitro or in vivo must be therapeutically relevant Requirements Specific to the Composition of the Preparation The reproducibility of ethnopharmacological experiments relies on a sufficiently detailed description of the preparation(s) used. Whether the material under investigation is a crude plant extract, a multi-herbal preparation, a single compound from a commercial source or extracted from plant, chemical and botanical composition must be explicitly stated using established standards. Basic Experimental and Ethical Requirements The study must contribute substantially to the existing literature

Compliance with all international ethical standards including compliance with biodiversity regulation is essential

The use of animals must be justified

We will generally not consider studies using preparations derived from endangered species or obtained in a way which causes undue suffering to the animals

The effects of traditional medicinal preparations must be testable in scientific terms Article-type Specific Requirements Field Studies

Safety of traditional remedies and toxicology

Reviews

Systematic Reviews

Meta Analyses

Research in the section is closely lined to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most importantly with the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. Research in the field also aligns with biosphere related ones like SDG 15: Life on Land, societal ones, most notably DDG 5: Gender Equality and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, as well as economic ones – SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

The Ethnopharmacology section does not consider submissions focused on molecular biology, cell signaling, or drug development, as these topics fall outside the traditional scope of ethnopharmacological studies and are better suited for other specialized sections within the Frontiers journals. However, the section does welcome research related to cancer, diabetes management, and other diseases of poverty, as these topics align with the section's focus on traditional medicine and its applications in modern healthcare, particularly in relation to promoting good health and well-being and reducing inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ethnopharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.