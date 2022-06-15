Scope

The Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of drug mechanisms and promoting drug discovery.

The section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacology, which contribute to the development of new therapeutic agents and the elucidation of their mechanisms of action.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

analysis of binding and transduction mechanisms

drug-biomolecule interactions

drug synthesis and molecular modeling

medicinal chemistry (lead-optimization case studies, parallel synthesis, library design)

pharmacokinetics, metabolism, and toxicology of investigatory drugs

physiological responses at the molecular, cellular, and organism level

target identification for small molecules and biopharmaceuticals (high-throughput screening and lead-finding techniques)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction between drugs and specific biological targets, such as receptors and/or other specific biological targets, enzymes, ion channels, transporters, and transcription factors, as well as the pharmacological effects of these interactions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery section does not consider studies focused on crude extracts or multiherbal preparations, as they may not provide detailed information about the interaction between drugs and specific biological targets. Where extracts are claimed to meet such minimum criteria, chemical structure and purity must be precisely described by appropriate analytical methods (e.g. chromatography and/or mass spectrometry). Clinical trials, patient prognosis, and research based solely on in silico techniques are also outside the scope of this section, as they may not have a strong emphasis on experimental pharmacology or drug discovery. However, research addressing specific medical conditions with a focus on experimental pharmacology and drug discovery is welcome. The minimum evidential basis to demonstrate proposed anti-cancer effect in relevant submissions, is of 2 cell-lines in vitro. Traditional medicine approaches are excluded unless they contribute to the development of new therapeutic agents and the elucidation of their mechanisms of action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.