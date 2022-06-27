Scope

Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery aims to publish significant basic research findings in pharmacology that shed light on mechanisms of drug action by analyzing the interaction with receptors and/or other specific biological targets, including enzymes, ion channels, transporters, transcription factors, etc. The study of drug-biomolecule interaction includes analysis of binding, transduction mechanisms, physiological responses, and pharmacokinetics at the molecular, cellular, and organism level. This section also welcomes papers on all aspects of modern drug discovery with respect to “small molecules” and biopharmaceuticals, such as target identification (high-throughput) screening and other lead-finding techniques, medicinal chemistry (lead-optimization case studies, drug synthesis, molecular modeling, parallel synthesis, and library design), pharmacokinetics, metabolism and pharmacology and toxicology of investigatory drugs.While Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery is primarily centered on pharmacological research of new agents, novel pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic mechanisms that may explain/predict clinical effects of drugs already in use and/or provide potential targets for drug development may occasionally also be welcome. Our ultimate goal is to encourage publication of pharmacological studies that implement drug discovery and the understanding of drug mechanisms of action.

Guidelines for the conception/peer-review of submissions

Studies carried out with crude extracts/multiherbal preparations will not be considered for review. In contrast, studies which utilize highly purified, chemically characterized compounds meet the minimum criteria for investigation of pharmacological effect.

Where extracts are claimed to meet such minimum criteria, chemical structure and purity must be precisely described by appropriate analytical methods (e.g. chromatography and/or mass spectrometry).

Original research based solely on in silico techniques will not be considered for review.

Following the general standards for Frontiers in Pharmacology, effect in a minimum of 2 cell-lines in vitro is the minimum evidential basis to demonstrate proposed anti-cancer effect in all relevant submissions.