Scope

The section “Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Pharmacology” welcomes articles concerned with the experimental and clinical pharmacology in the fields of the alimentary tract, the liver, biliary tree and pancreas. The manuscripts should have a direct bearing on the effect, mode of action or therapeutic use of drugs as well as on the identification of novel pharmacological targets. The definition of “drugs” will include existing drugs, compounds under development, naturally-occurring molecules, nutraceuticals, probiotics and standardized plant extracts (with the identification of the active ingredient(s) responsible for the pharmacological activity).

Topics range from – but are not limited to – cell growth and regeneration, immune system, motor function, fibrogenesis, carcinogenesis and secretion. Mechanisms which contribute to gastrointestinal sensations (such as taste, appetite, nausea and pain), acid secretion and gastrointestinal motility are also included. Review articles on potential targets and drug classes will be encouraged. All aspects of translation will be relevant, including comparisons between recombinant and native receptor functions, between animal and human biology, and between in vitro predictions and in vivo efficacy.

The mission is to be inclusive, and bring all relevant sub-specialties in pharmacology onto a single gastrointestinal-liver platform.