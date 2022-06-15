Scope

The Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the experimental and clinical pharmacology of the alimentary tract, liver, biliary tree, and pancreas.

Led by Dr. Angelo Izzo from the University of Naples Federico II, the section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gastrointestinal and hepatic pharmacology, which connect the understanding of drug effects, mode of action, and therapeutic use with the identification of novel pharmacological targets.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

carcinogenesis

cell growth and regeneration

fibrogenesis

gastrointestinal motility

gastrointestinal sensations mechanisms (such as taste, appetite, nausea, and pain)

immune system

motor function

secretion

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the effects, mode of action, and therapeutic use of drugs, including existing drugs, compounds under development, naturally-occurring molecules, nutraceuticals, probiotics, and standardized plant extracts (with the identification of the active ingredient(s) responsible for the pharmacological activity). Review articles on potential targets and drug classes are encouraged. All aspects of translation are also relevant, including comparisons between recombinant and native receptor functions, between animal and human biology, and between in vitro predictions and in vivo efficacy.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Pharmacology section does not consider studies focusing on respiratory tract infections, as these topics fall outside the scope of gastrointestinal and hepatic pharmacology. However, research on body fat percentage, oxygen free radicals, and endoscopy may be considered if they are relevant to the gastrointestinal and hepatic pharmacology field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastrointestinal and hepatic pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.