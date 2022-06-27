Scope

The section represents a forum for the publication of cutting edge studies in which drugs, chemicals, endogenous substances, and natural products are studied in complex cellular systems, organ systems, whole animals, or humans. Its purpose is to emphasize the importance of complex systems and whole animal research to the discovery of novel mechanisms of action and novel therapeutic entities. The ultimate goal of pharmacology is the discovery and development of new treatments for human disease. As such, particular emphasis will be placed on studies of phenotypic compound screening in complex in vitro and ex vivo systems, rodent models of disease, large animal models of disease including non-human primates, and early phase clinical drug studies. Emphasis will also be placed on the development of new animal models for human disease, development of new disease biomarkers, and the discovery of new molecular probes for drug discovery. Though drug discovery and development has largely been the province of the pharmaceutical industry, there is a growing component of the science in academic and private settings, and it is expected that contributions will derive from all sectors.



This section will extend beyond the traditional boundaries of pharmacological R&D, which have focused on symptomatic treatment of disease, to include regenerative pharmacology. A working definition of regenerative pharmacology is: “the application of pharmacological sciences to accelerate, optimize, and characterize (either in vitro or in vivo) the development, maturation, and function of bioengineered and regenerating tissues.” This groundbreaking approach has the potential for the curative treatment of human diseases and disorders through modulation of regeneration, repair, and replacement of lost or damaged cells, organs, and tissues. This represents a new frontier for pharmacologists. In addition, it will include consideration of modern drug delivery systems, that is, the diverse set of interdisciplinary technologies currently being developed to overcome barriers that limit the effectiveness of traditional pharmacotherapy. Taken together these technologies extend the realm of deliverable therapeutic agents to a wider array of compounds, including gene therapies, and have obvious implications to the success of Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology. As such, this section will provide a unique setting for the synthesis and integration of ideas and findings leading to new clinical entities having a variety of disease applications.



Areas covered: - Behavioral pharmacology - Cardiovascular pharmacology - Chemotherapy and neoplastic pharmacology - Cognitive pharmacology - Drug delivery systems - GI and smooth muscle pharmacology - Immunopharmacology - Neuropharmacology - Pulmonary pharmacology - Regenerative pharmacology - Reproductive pharmacology