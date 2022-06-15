Scope

The Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the innovative intersection of pharmacology, drug delivery, physiology, synthetic biology, personalized and precision medicine, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.

Led by Dr. Albino Martins, from the University of Minho, Portugal, the Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology section welcomes submissions in multiple domains of pharmacology encompassing the development of novel target therapies and the understanding of their physiological interaction with complex cell, tissue, and organ systems. This section encloses fundamental research, and pre-clinical and clinical efforts aiming to accelerate, improve, or enhance functional tissue regeneration or repair.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

development and screening of compounds (natural or synthetic) with targeted bioactivity

development of targeted drug delivery systems (DDS)

theragnostics

interactions between bioactive compounds and/or DDS and cells/tissues in an in vitro , ex vivo and/or in vivo regenerative microenvironment

, and/or regenerative microenvironment mechanism of action of target bioactive compounds or DDS through multi-omics approaches

translational aspects of target bioactive compounds and/or DDS

preclinical assays’ results

first-in-human clinical trials’ results

Areas covered in the section include cardiovascular pharmacology, chemotherapy and neoplastic pharmacology, drug delivery systems, gastrointestinal and smooth muscle pharmacology, immunopharmacology, neuropharmacology, pulmonary pharmacology, regenerative pharmacology and reproductive pharmacology.

Research fields covered in this section include drug discovery and development, drug delivery systems, nanomedicine, toxicology and pharmacology, molecular pharmacology, pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics, systems pharmacology, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, antimicrobial pharmacology, cancer pharmacology, immunopharmacology, personalized and precision medicine, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge on the application of pharmaceutical sciences to target, accelerate and optimize the regeneration of diseased cells/tissues. The scope of the section is to provide a unique setting for the synthesis and integration of ideas and findings leading to new therapeutic approaches having a variety of disease applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Integrative and Regenerative Pharmacology section does not consider submissions on computational studies without experimental verification or database analysis that lack a fundamental basis of the approaches. Additionally, research on proteins should focus on developing or applying innovative pharmacological strategies specifically related to regenerative medicine or drug delivery systems to be considered within the scope of this section. Studies purely investigating bioactive compound’s structures without a clear connection to their therapeutic application will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.