Scope

Pharmacoepidemiology is the study of the utilization and effects of medications in large human populations, and it is a bridge science spanning both clinical pharmacology and epidemiology. It estimates the risks and benefits of medication use on various important physical and mental health outcomes.

Pharmacoepidemiology research is essential to identify rare but severe adverse outcomes once a drug is marketed; study risks and benefits in populations excluded from randomized clinical trials; and is increasingly being used for public health and clinical decisions.

The Pharmacoepidemiology section of Frontiers in Pharmacology publishes high-quality epidemiological, clinical, and translational original research across the fields of clinical pharmacology, epidemiology, and real-world evidence.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Post-marketing observational studies on medications

Post-marketing studies in populations routinely excluded from clinical trials such as children, pregnant women, and elderlies

Observational studies on First Nations, racialized groups, and immigrant populations

Real-world evidence using large population-based administrative or clinical databases

Pharmacoepidemiologic real world evidence methodology

Novel pharmacoepidemiologic methodology such as artificial intelligence and deep learning models

Pharmacoeconomic studies

All studies must contribute insights into pharmacoepidemiological or real-world evidence drug research. Reports dealing with basic pharmacology, target identification, medicinal chemistry, biopharmacy or epidemiology unrelated to drugs do not fall within the scope of this section and might be submitted to other sections in Frontiers in Pharmacology or to other Frontiers journals.