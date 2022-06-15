Scope

The Pharmacoepidemiology section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research focused on the study of medication utilization and effects in large human populations.

Led by Dr. Anick Bérard from Montreal University, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacoepidemiology, which connect clinical pharmacology and epidemiology to enhance public health and clinical decisions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

artificial intelligence and deep learning models in pharmacoepidemiology

novel pharmacoepidemiologic methodology

observational studies on first nations, racialized groups, and immigrant populations

pharmacoepidemiologic real-world evidence methodology

pharmacoeconomic studies

post-marketing observational studies on medications

post-marketing studies in populations routinely excluded from clinical trials such as children, pregnant women, and older adults

real-world evidence using large population-based administrative or clinical databases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about pharmacoepidemiological or real-world evidence drug research, contributing insights into the field. All research that supports and advances pharmacoepidemiology, public health, and clinical decision-making in relation to promoting good health and well-being is welcome.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pharmacoepidemiology, public health, and clinical decision-making in relation to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pharmacoepidemiology section does not consider studies related to basic pharmacology, target identification, medicinal chemistry, biopharmacy, or epidemiology unrelated to drugs. Additionally, specific disease research without a clear pharmacoepidemiological aspect and non-pharmacological factors such as health communication and income are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacoepidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.