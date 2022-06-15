Scope

The Pharmacology of Anti-Cancer Drugs section is dedicated to publishing research focused on cancer and benign neoplasm drug treatment.

Led by Dr. Olivier Feron from the Centre de Pharmacologie et de Thérapeutique at the Institut de Recherche Expérimentale et Clinique, Faculté de Pharmacie et des Sciences Biomédicales at Université Catholique de Louvain, and Dr. Dianwen Ju from the School of Pharmacy at Fudan University, the Pharmacology of Anti-Cancer Drugs section welcomes submissions in various domains of cancer treatment, which connect the development of new therapies and the improvement of existing ones.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

antineoplastic and antimetastatic therapies

bioguided isolation from plants

drug delivery and bioavailability

drug design and development

gene therapy

immuno- and radiotherapy

personalized medicine

proteomics, genomics, and imaging technologies

tumor microenvironment and non-tumor cells

tumor-targeting drugs

Cancer treatment is an area of medicine where the concepts of multi-modality, drug delivery, and personalized medicine are the most advanced. Therefore, the section also has a particular interest in the following issues:

The synergy between chemotherapy and other anticancer modalities, including radio-, immuno- and gene therapy

The use of nanoscale particles or targeting moieties to improve drug bioavailability

The identification of biomarkers derived from proteomics, and genomics or imaging technologies to predict response or resistance to drug treatment.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, potential, and limitations of anti-cancer drugs and therapies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pharmacology of Anti-Cancer Drugs section does not consider manuscripts focused on anti-cancer natural product research or traditional medicine-derived pharmacological approaches, as these topics may not align with the section's focus on the development and improvement of cancer drug treatments. Additionally, submissions centred on cancer prognosis or side effects of cancer therapies are excluded, as they do not directly pertain to the pharmacological aspects of anti-cancer drugs. Authors should ensure that their submissions provide evidence of significant selectivity towards cancer cells, demonstrate applicability on multiple cancer cell lines, and describe the composition and stability of study materials in detail.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer treatment to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.