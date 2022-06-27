Main content

Specialty chief editor hendrik w. van veen University of Cambridge Cambridge , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases

Scope The section Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases within Frontiers in Pharmacology publishes high-quality basic and clinical pharmacology of existing and novel antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and antiviral agents utilized to treat and prevent infectious diseases or that might be used for this purpose in the future. Areas of special interest for this section include, but are not limited to: Mechanisms of drug action

Novel cellular drug targets and pathways for drug entry

Mechanisms by which microorganisms develop drug resistance

Mechanistic and phenotypic screens for anti-infectious agents Works submitted to this section should have a clear focus on pharmacology, but they may include several other important sources of information from fields such as clinical sciences, epidemiology, microbiology, biochemistry, structural biology, medicinal chemistry, and molecular genetics. It is our mission to be inclusive and to capture these important directions in research in this section. Frontiers in Pharmacology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pharmacol.

Abbreviation fphar

Electronic ISSN 1663-9812

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.988 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

