Scope

The Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and development of pharmacological agents for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases.

Led by Prof. Hendrik W. Van Veen from the University of Cambridge, the Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacology, which connect the understanding of drug mechanisms and the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

mechanisms of drug action

mechanisms of drug resistance in microorganisms

mechanistic and phenotypic screens for anti-infectious agents

novel cellular drug targets and pathways for drug entry and metabolism

Submissions should provide detailed, novel, and in-depth knowledge about the pharmacological aspects of infectious disease treatment and prevention, though can link to other relevant fields such as clinical sciences, epidemiology, microbiology, biochemistry, structural biology, medicinal chemistry, and molecular genetics.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pharmacology of infectious diseases and are closely aligned to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pharmacology of Infectious Diseases section does not consider submissions focused on meta-analyses and retrospective studies, or research unrelated to pharmacological interventions for infectious diseases. However, studies on liver injury, sepsis, or other non-infectious conditions may be considered if they have a relevance to pharmacological treatments for infectious diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.