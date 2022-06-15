Scope

The Renal Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research relating to genetic and cell-based pharmacology for acute and chronic renal disease, as well as kidney transplantation.

Led by Dr. Giuseppe Remuzzi from Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri IRCCS and Dr. Jun-Yan Liu from Chongqing Medical University, the section welcomes submissions in the various domains of renal pharmacology, which aim to address the unmet needs in nephrology research and treatment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

advances in delivery systems for small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or antisense oligonucleotides

CRISPR/Cas9 technology for gene editing in animal models and human DNA defects

innovative biologics, including igg-endopeptidase for targeting pathogenic antibodies

molecular epigenetic targets for histone modifications and abnormal changes in genomic architecture

nanomedicines

safety and pharmacodynamics of novel cell-based therapies for immune modulation and tissue regeneration processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of novel pharmacological approaches in the context of renal diseases and kidney transplantation. Innovative therapeutic strategies are welcome to be explored, considering individual variability in genetic and molecular measurements, environmental exposures, and lifestyle. The emergence of genetic and molecular profiling technologies offer a unique opportunity to implement precision medicine in nephrology research, particularly for diseases that currently lack effective treatments.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the renal pharmacology, nephrology research, and treatment, and are close lined to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and the SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Renal Pharmacology section does not consider bibliometric analysis studies, and studies that primarily investigate drug therapy without a strong emphasis on renal pharmacology or underlying mechanisms. However, submissions related to immunosuppressive treatments, precision medicine, or adverse effects of drugs may be considered if they contribute to the development and application of novel pharmacological approaches in the context of renal diseases and kidney transplantation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of renal pharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.