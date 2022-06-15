Scope

The Comparative Governance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the critical examination of governance across national borders.

Led by Dr. Daniele Conversi from IKERBASQUE Basque Foundation for Science and Dr. Wenfang Tang from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, the Comparative Governance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of governance, which serve as a connecting point between disciplines such as political science, law, public administration, economics, sociology, and history.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

actor constellations and processes in governance

collaborative and participatory governance

experimentalist governance

external governance

governance with adjectives

power asymmetries in public policy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of governance, focusing on the interactions between actors and the potential expression and codification of power asymmetries, as well as problem-solving approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Submissions that do not have a direct focus or implication on the concept of governance may not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of governance to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.