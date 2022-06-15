Scope

The Dynamics of Migration and (Im)Mobility section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complexities of global migration and mobility.

Led by Dr. Jane Freedman from Université Paris 8, the Dynamics of Migration and (Im)Mobility section welcomes submissions in various domains of migration studies, which address the multifaceted aspects of migration and mobility, and their impact on societies and individuals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

causes of migration and mobility, such as armed conflicts, persecution, discrimination, structural violence, economic inequality, and climate change

experiences of people on the move, including their journeys and the barriers they face

historical context of colonialism and its influence on contemporary migration and asylum politics

international, national, and local responses to migration and mobility from organizations, governments, NGOs, and the general public

perspectives of migrants and refugees as actors, including their strategies for integration into new societies

representation of migrants and refugees in politics and media, and how these representations shape policy and public responses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of migration and mobility, taking into consideration the intersectionality of factors such as gender, sexual orientation, class, ethnicity, race, nationality, age, and ability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of global migration and mobility, causes of migration, experiences of people on the move, policies and responses to migration, representation of migrants and refugees, historical context of colonialism, and perspectives of migrants and refugees as actors, in line with SDGs 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Dynamics of Migration and (Im)Mobility section does not consider submissions without a direct connection to migration and mobility policies or dynamics. Studies that do not address migration processes, the factors influencing (im)mobility, or the intersectionality of factors such as gender, sexual orientation, class, ethnicity, race, nationality, age, and ability are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of migration studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.