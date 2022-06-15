Scope

The Elections and Representation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of electoral processes and political representation.

Led by Dr. Gianfranco Pasquino from SAIS Europe, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, and Dr. Marta Regalia (Assistant Chief Editor) the Elections and Representation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of electoral studies, which connect theoretical and empirical perspectives to enhance understanding of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

campaigns

cause and effects of vote choice

elections and voting behavior

electoral laws

political consequences of electoral legislation

representation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of elections and political representation, contributing to the advancement of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Elections and Representation section does not consider submissions focusing on legal studies, economic development, or population studies, as these topics fall outside the scope of electoral processes and political representation. However, historical analysis may be considered if it is directly related to the study of elections, voting behavior, and representation in a political context. Articles should primarily address issues related to elections and political representation, contributing to the advancement of the field and supporting the goal of promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of electoral studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.