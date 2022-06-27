gianfranco pasquino
SAIS Europe, School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Elections and Representation
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
Department of Political Science, School of Public and International Affairs, University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, Université du Québec
Quebec City, Canada
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
University of Bath
Bath, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
Western Carolina University
Cullowhee, United States
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
Universidad San Francisco de Quito
Quito, Ecuador
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
City College of New York (CUNY)
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
Calvin University
Grand Rapids, United States
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
University of Macerata
Macerata, Italy
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
San Jose State University
San Jose, United States
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Elections and Representation