Scope

The International Studies section of Frontiers in Political Science publishes high-quality research across the field of International Relations (IR), a major area of Political Science that examines transboundary interactions and how they relate to broader structures and dynamics in global politics.

Guided by the notion of Global IR, the journal seeks to represent the diversity of thinking and writing about IR in the Global North and South, and consequently offers an inclusive space to scholarly perspectives in the field that engage with theoretical, empirical, and/or normative questions from a variety of epistemological and methodological standpoints.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

global and regional governance

global history

global order and hierarchy

international and regional organizations

international political economy

international political theory

non-state actors in global politics

race, class, and gender in global politics

science, technology, and art in international relations

state behavior, foreign policy, and diplomacy

war, peace, and security studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of international relations, contributing to a better understanding of global politics and its complexities. They must be theoretically informed, methodologically rigorous.

The most relevant SDGs the Section addresses are SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; SDG 5: Gender Equality; SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities; and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on political systems or the politics of individual states, which should be directed to the relevant specialty sections in Comparative Politics. Commentary that primarily promotes political opinions rather than rigorous scientific analysis will not be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful findings in the field of international relations to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.