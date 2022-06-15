Scope

The Peace and Democracy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the factors and conditions that contribute to peaceful democratic societies and polities worldwide.

The Peace and Democracy section welcomes submissions in various domains of peace studies, democracy research, and political regimes, which address the challenges and opportunities in achieving peaceful societies and democracy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Peace-focused studies (including but not limited to):

conflict management

conflict resolution

conflict transformation

democratization

mediation

peacebuilding

Democracy-focused studies (including but not limited to):

democratization

empirical analysis of political regimes (causes, nature, consequences)

political regimes

political transitions

regime transitions

theory of political regimes and/or democracy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors and conditions that contribute to peaceful democratic societies and polities, as well as the challenges and opportunities in achieving them.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the studies of political regimes, peacebuilding, democratization, and conflict resolution, among other issues. The section is inter-disciplinary and aspires to address all the goals of sustainable development (as they are subject of the study from institutional perspectives within the discipline of political science and international relations). Specifically, the section also contributes such SDG as 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions), 4 (Quality of Education), 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, and 15 among others.

The Peace and Democracy section does not consider studies that are too general or unrelated to the core themes of the section outlined in The Grand Challenge Article "Quest for Peace and Democracy” (https://doi.org/10.3389/fpos.2021.691999). It does not consider bibliographies, non-academic essays, narratives, journal/newspaper-style articles and alike.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of political regimes, peace studies, regime transitions, theoretical and empirical approaches to peace and democracy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.