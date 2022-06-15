Scope

The Political Participation section is dedicated to advancing the study of political engagement in its many forms and contexts. By embracing diverse perspectives and methodologies, we aim to explore the dynamics of how individuals and groups engage with politics and the consequences for democracy worldwide.

Under the editorship of Dr. Andrea De Angelis from the University of Milan, the section welcomes rigorous research on the causes, contexts, and effects of political participation. We encourage scholarship that explores the role of digital platforms, generative AI, and algorithmic information systems in shaping engagement, mobilization, and political behaviors. Equally, we welcome innovative theoretical contributions that rethink political participation for the digital and algorithmic age, addressing hybrid and nontraditional forms of engagement.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Causes, conditions, and consequences of political participation, engagement, deliberation, and mobilization

Political participation across contexts, groups, individuals

Theoretical and empirical innovations redefining participation for the digital age, including algorithmic and platform-mediated political engagement

The effects of generative AI and algorithmic curation on participation, mobilization, and democratic processes

Tools and platforms for civic engagement and political participation

New or revised conceptualizations, measures and forms of political participation and civic engagement

Psychological influences of individual and group-level characteristics, emotions, and identities on participation

We welcome research that explores not only foundational questions but also how political participation interacts with broader societal challenges, such as democratic backsliding, Generative AI, inequality, sustainability, and public health. We uphold methodological pluralism and prioritize work that combines theoretical and empirical innovations with policy relevance, fostering impactful contributions to contemporary democratic debates.

The Political Participation section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the political engagement of individuals or groups. Manuscripts primarily centered on non-political topics, or those without rigorous theoretical, methodological, or empirical contributions, will also be excluded. The section prioritizes work that advances scholarly debates on political participation and its broader implications for democracy.

In line with Frontiers journals’ commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Political Participation section particularly addresses the following four SDGs: (4) Quality Education, (5) Gender Equality, (10) Reduced Inequalities and (16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

As we move forward, the Political Participation section remains committed to rigor, transparency, and inclusivity, creating a space for innovative and impactful scholarship that reflects the diversity of our global academic community and addresses the most pressing challenges of our time.