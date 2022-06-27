andrea de angelis
Dipartimento di Scienze Sociali e Politiche, Università degli Studi di Milano
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Political Participation
Roskilde University
Roskilde, Denmark
Associate Editor
Political Participation
University of Sussex
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Political Participation
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Political Participation
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Faculty of Psychology and Education Science, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Associate Editor
Political Participation
University of California, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, United States
Associate Editor
Political Participation
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Political Participation
GESIS Leibniz Institute for the Social Sciences
Cologne, Germany
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Department of Government and Public Administration, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Macau
Macau, China
Associate Editor
Political Participation
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Southern Illinois University
Carbondale, United States
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw, United States
Associate Editor
Political Participation
Universiti Utara Malaysia
Sintok, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Political Participation