Scope

The Political Science Methodologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring diverse methodologies and measurement techniques in political science.

Led by Prof Roula Nezi (Surrey University, UK), the Political Science Methodologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of political science, which connect theoretical and practical aspects of research methods and their applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agent-based modeling and simulation methodologies

big data, GIS data, satellite data, satellite imagery

computational modeling methodologies

data mining and machine learning methodologies

governance networking, policy narratives, public value co-creation

narratives, crowdsourcing, and interpretive methodologies in political science

political culture

prediction, anticipation, and anticipatory methodologies in political science

quantitative, mixed, and qualitative methods

state and institutions

text analysis, content analysis, critical discourse and political discourse analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various methodologies and measurement techniques employed in political science research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the political science methodologies, agent-based modeling, big data analysis, computational modeling, data mining, governance networking, narratives, political culture, prediction, quantitative and qualitative methods, state and institutions, and text analysis in relation to SDGs 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of political science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.