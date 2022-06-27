Mission & scope

Frontiers in Psychiatry publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across a wide spectrum of translational, basic and clinical research. Field Chief Editor Stefan Borgwardt at the University of Basel is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

The journal's mission is to use translational approaches to improve therapeutic options for mental illness and consequently to improve patient treatment outcomes.

Modern psychiatry is an interdisciplinary, collaborative, and medically and socially relevant clinical subject. In recent decades, advances in basic research led to promising perspectives in this field. Studies on psychiatric diseases, predictive imaging and genomics, as well as computational modeling and novel biomarkers provide the foundations for the integrative bio-social context of public mental health, societal well-being and cutting-edge clinical practice and specialization.

Frontiers in Psychiatry is a community-driven journal and seeks to inform and educate its readers, as well as to stimulate exploration into all aspects of diagnosis, nature, causes, treatment, and public health aspects of mental illnesses. Frontiers’ unique collaborative peer review is based on a standardized, rigorous, fair, efficient and transparent approach, and further enables authors to interact with the editors and reviewers in a direct online dialogue where the ultimate goal is to improve the manuscript.

Frontiers in Psychiatry brings an interdisciplinary, collaborative, and “bench-to-bedside” approach to communicate translational progress and innovations to clinicians, scholars and research scientists in the field of psychiatry. We publish the latest research and clinical progress in an open-access format, aiming to improve patient care and well-being worldwide.

General Commentary articles as well as Book Reviews are only accepted in Frontiers in Psychiatry upon invitation.