Mission & scope

Frontiers in Psychiatry is an interdisciplinary journal that focuses on translational and ‘bench-to-bedside’ approaches to improve therapeutic options for mental illness and consequently to improve patient treatment outcomes.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Stefan Borgwardt (University of Lübeck, Germany), the journal publishes research across a wide spectrum of translational, basic, and clinical research in psychiatry, including all aspects of diagnosis, nature, causes, treatment, and public health aspects of mental illnesses.

The journal seeks submissions that communicate translational progress and innovations in all fields of psychiatry, including but not limited to:

ADHD

addictive disorders

adolescent and young adult psychiatry

aging psychiatry

anxiety and stress disorders

autism

behavioral and psychiatric genetics

computational psychiatry

digital mental health

forensic psychiatry

intellectual disabilities

mental health occupational therapy

molecular psychiatry

mood disorders

neuroimaging

neurostimulation

perinatal psychiatry

personality disorders

psychological therapy and psychosomatics

psychopathology

psychopharmacology

public mental health

schizophrenia

sleep disorders

social neuroscience

social psychiatry and psychiatric rehabilitation.

Studies on psychiatric diseases, predictive imaging and genomics, as well as computational modeling and novel biomarkers, which provide the foundations for the integrative bio-social context of public mental health, societal well-being and cutting-edge clinical practice and specialization are of particular interest. The journal actively welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being

Manuscripts that focus primarily on the physiological aspects of diseases, such as cancer or stroke, without a foundation in psychiatric or mental health issues are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that primarily investigate the physical effects of treatments, such as side effects or motor function, without a foundation in mental health are also not within the scope of this journal. Furthermore, research that is purely statistical or demographic in nature, without a foundation in psychiatric practice or theory, is not appropriate for this journal. General Commentary articles as well as Book Reviews are only accepted in Frontiers in Psychiatry upon invitation.

Frontiers in Psychiatry is committed to advancing the discovery and developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Mendelian Randomization or NHANES studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.