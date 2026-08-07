Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Addictive Disorders
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Addictive Disorders
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
Hartford, United States
Associate Editor
Addictive Disorders
Assistance Publique Hopitaux De Paris
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Addictive Disorders