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Augusta University
Augusta, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Schizophrenia
Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Schizophrenia
Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, Western Michigan University
Kalamazoo, United States
Associate Editor
Schizophrenia
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Associate Editor
Schizophrenia