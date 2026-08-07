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Brunel University London
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Faculty of Medicine, International University of Health and Welfare, Narita
Narita, Japan
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Department of Mental Health, ASL 4
Teramo, Italy
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Diploma Hochschule
Bad Sooden-Allendorf, Germany
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics