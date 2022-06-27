veena kumari
Brunel University London
Uxbridge, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Faculty of Medicine, International University of Health and Welfare, Narita
Narita, Japan
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Department of Mental Health, ASL 4
Teramo, Italy
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Diploma Hochschule
Bad Sooden-Allendorf, Germany
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Barwon Health
Geelong, Australia
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Department of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
University of East London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Rouen
Rouen, France
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Swansea University
Swansea, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Modum Bad Psychiatric Center
Vikersund, Norway
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf
Hamburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics
Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics