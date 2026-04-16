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University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Neuroscience
University of Haifa
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Social Neuroscience
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Social Neuroscience
Health and Medical University Potsdam
Potsdam, Germany
Associate Editor
Social Neuroscience