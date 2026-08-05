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Shanghai Mental Health Center, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurostimulation
University of Vermont
Burlington, United States
Associate Editor
Neurostimulation
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Salt Lake City, United States
Associate Editor
Neurostimulation
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Neurostimulation