Scope

The aim of the section is to offer a strong international and well-recognized venue for scientific and clinical publications in the field of addictive disorders in order to meet the needs and opportunities of the 21st century.

Coverage broadly includes basic science (e.g. genetic, kinetic, neurobiological research), clinical research (e.g. pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, other neurobiological treatments, assessment, diagnostic issues), epidemiology, prevention-related topics, transnational studies, and social, law, policy, and health systems related to addictive disorders. Papers on substance use (alcohol, nicotine, opiate, cocaine, amphetamine, benzodiazepines, etc.) related addictions are welcome. The section furthermore encourages submission of papers related to challenges such as behavioral addictions (e.g. disorders related to compulsive use of the Internet, Internet gaming disorders, gambling, cybersex, “food addiction”), dual diagnosis, and treatment delivered through Internet- and computer-based technologies.

The ultimate goal is to accelerate progress in these research areas to improve the prevention and treatment of mental health and addictive disorders.