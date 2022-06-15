Scope

The Addictive Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of addictive disorders.

Led by Dr. Yasser Khazaal from Université de Lausanne and Université de Montréal, the Addictive Disorders section welcomes submissions in the various domains of addictive disorders, which aim to enhance the prevention and treatment of mental health and addictive disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment and diagnostic issues

basic science (e.g., genetic, kinetic, neurobiological research)

behavioral addictions (e.g., compulsive use of the Internet, Internet gaming disorders, gambling, cybersex, food addiction)

clinical research (e.g., pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, other neurobiological treatments)

dual diagnosis

epidemiology

prevention-related topics

social, law, policy, and health systems related to addictive disorders

substance use (alcohol, nicotine, opiate, cocaine, amphetamine, benzodiazepines, etc.) related addictions

treatment delivered through Internet- and computer-based technologies

transnational studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of addictive disorders and their prevention and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of addictive disorders, prevention, and mental health (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Addictive Disorders section does not consider submissions focusing on pregnancy health, sports science, or oral health, unless they have a direct and substantial connection to addictive behaviors or disorders. Regional studies without a foundation in addictive behaviors or disorders will also be considered outside the scope of this section. Research that does not address the psychological, biological, or social aspects of addiction will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of addictive disorders to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.