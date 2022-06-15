Scope

The ADHD section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of ADHD and related neurodevelopmental disorders.

Led by Dr. Cesar Soutullo MD PhD from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, the ADHD section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ADHD research, which connect fundamental findings to clinical applications and promote a comprehensive understanding of the disorder.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic research: aetiology: genetics and environmental risk factors biomarkers neuroimaging neuropsychology

behavioural therapies

cross-cultural aspects

early detection and reduction of time from symptom onset to treatment

epidemiology

long term outcomes research

multimodal multidisciplinary and integrated treatment models

phenomenology and clinical characteristics: comorbidity differential diagnosis lifespan differences male/female differences presentations

psychopharmacology: adherence clinical trials meta-analysis new drug development patient engagement systematic reviews treatment optimization

school intervention associated

screening in schools and pediatrics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of ADHD and its management, contributing to a better understanding of the disorder and improved patient outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The ADHD section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general medicine without a relevance to ADHD. Studies that do not specifically address the diagnosis, treatment, or understanding of ADHD and its related conditions are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to genetics are welcome as long as they have a direct relevance to ADHD, its etiology, or its management.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ADHD research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.