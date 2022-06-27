Main content

Specialty chief editor cesar a. soutullo md phd University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Houston , United States Specialty Chief Editor ADHD

Scope The ADHD Section of Frontiers in Psychiatry has a focus on the fascinating field of ADHD, that keeps evolving and advancing from biomarkers, genetics, neuroimaging, and neuropsychological models; to international epidemiology, comorbidity, treatment and long-term outcomes, including lifespan perspective of the disorder from early childhood, through adolescence into adulthood. Our mission is to serve as a forum for basic researchers, clinicians, trainees, and educators to share their findings from the lab to the clinic, to advance the knowledge on ADHD, to better serve our patients so they can live their life without much interference from the disorder, because they reached full remission. By doing so, we also expect to decrease bias and misconceptions against this disorder and our patients. The ADHD section of Frontiers in Psychiatry publishes high-quality clinically relevant basic, applied, translational, clinical, epidemiological, outcomes and clinical services research across the field of ADHD and other frequently comorbid Neurodevelopmental disorders. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: ● Basic research: o aetiology: genetics & environmental risk factors o biomarkers o neuroimaging o neuropsychology ● Epidemiology ● Screening in schools and pediatrics ● Early detection, reduction of time from symptom onset to treatment ● Phenomenology & clinical characteristics o presentations o comorbidity o differential diagnosis o male/female differences o lifespan differences ● Cross-cultural aspects ● Psychopharmacology o meta-analysis o systematic reviews o Clinical trials o New drug development o Treatment optimization o adherence o patient engagement ● Multimodal multidisciplinary and Integrated treatment models, ● behavioural therapies ● school intervention associated ● Long term outcomes research Frontiers in Psychiatry ADHD Section publishes high-quality basic and clinical research that is useful for all researchers, clinicians, trainees and different professional that study the field of ADHD or take care of patients who suffer from this very highly prevalent, often misunderstood, highly genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that has very good evidence-based treatments, but that often go undiagnosed or undertreated for years with very negative preventable consequence Frontiers in Psychiatry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychiatry

Abbreviation fpsyt

Electronic ISSN 1664-0640

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Embase, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.435 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission ADHD welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section ADHD, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

