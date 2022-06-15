Scope

The Aging Psychiatry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the mechanisms leading to and/or the impacts of mental health in later life.

Led by Dr. Gaelle Doucet from Boys Town National Research Hospital (Omaha, NE, USA), the Aging Psychiatry section welcomes submissions from a range of disciplines, including neuroscience, genetics, psychology, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders in older populations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Diagnosis & Treatment: Biomarkers, personalized medicine, pharmacodynamics, treatment efficacy, and side effects.

Biomarkers, personalized medicine, pharmacodynamics, treatment efficacy, and side effects. Disease Course & Mechanisms: Comorbidity, disease models, illness onset and progression, and the link between mechanisms and treatment response.

Comorbidity, disease models, illness onset and progression, and the link between mechanisms and treatment response. Prevention & Risk Factors: Cognitive and neural resilience, impact of preventive measures on neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, and the role of lifestyle factors (e.g., diet, physical activity).

Cognitive and neural resilience, impact of preventive measures on neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders, and the role of lifestyle factors (e.g., diet, physical activity). Specific Challenges: Motor activity, rehabilitation, traditional medicine approaches, and reducing healthcare costs through improved social support and treatment.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of aging psychiatry, aiming to contribute to the improvement of mental health in old age and overall quality of life.

The Aging Psychiatry section does not consider submissions focusing on pediatric populations. However, studies on sleep disorders and imaging techniques will be considered if they have a strong foundation in the psychiatric aspects of aging and contribute to the understanding and treatment of psychiatric disorders in older populations.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aging psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.