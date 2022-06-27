gaelle eve doucet
Boys Town National Research Hospital
Omaha, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Hospital of the Merciful Brothers Vienna
Graz, Austria
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Faculty of Medicine of Jundiaí
Jundiaí, Brazil
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
National Institute of Rehabilitation Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra
Tlalpan, Mexico
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
School of Medicine, Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Santa Lucia Foundation (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Istituto Clinico S.Anna - Gruppo San Donato
Brescia, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
University of Ibadan
Ibadan, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Santa Lucia Foundation (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
Santa Lucia Foundation (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging Psychiatry