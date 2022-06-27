Scope

Forensic Psychiatry spans the fields of psychiatry, public safety, law, and criminology. In addition to clinical and research work, professionals within the field of forensic psychiatry may specialize in civil or criminal work, by applying medical psychiatric expertise in legal contexts, by providing psychiatric evaluations and expert testimony, or by studying the relation between mental disorders and criminal behavior as well as the causes of criminal and anti-social behavior. Forensic Psychiatry aims to publish clinical and research findings in our field, as well as perspectives, hypotheses, reviews, clinical case reports, and all other Frontiers tier 1 article types.

We welcome papers concerned with the interplay between psychiatry, crime, anti-social behaviour and correctional treatment, including basic psychiatric tenets such as diagnostics, addiction, personality, interventions and treatment course of forensic patients also comprising prevention and reentry into society both in a national and international perspective. Forensic Psychiatry also encourages the submission of research and thought relating to medicolegal concerns, such as competency, insanity, accountability, and neuro-law, as well as crime related aspects such as sexual assault, violent offenders, risk assessment and risk management, and, finally, to related areas of research around child custody, self-harm and developmental trajectories of externalizing behaviors. Our goal is to accelerate communication within the forensic psychiatric field, and to stimulate new research on the medicolegal aspects of behavioral/psychiatric medicine.