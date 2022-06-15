Scope

The Forensic Psychiatry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of psychiatry, crime, and legal contexts.

Led by Dr. Birgit Völlm from the University of Rostock, the Forensic Psychiatry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forensic psychiatry, which connect the fields of mental health, criminal behavior, and legal systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

addiction

child custody

clinical case reports

competency and insanity

developmental trajectories of externalizing behaviors

diagnostics

ethical and medicolegal concerns

interventions and treatment course of forensic patients

neuro-law

personality

prevention and reentry into society

risk assessment and risk management

self-harm

sexual assault

violent offenders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between psychiatry, crime, anti-social behavior, and correctional treatment, as well as the application of psychiatric expertise in legal contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of forensic psychiatry, crime, and legal contexts, as well as mental health, criminal behavior, and legal systems, in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Forensic Psychiatry section does not consider submissions focusing on general mental health issues or sleep disorders, as these topics fall outside the scope of forensic psychiatry and its specific intersection with legal and criminal justice systems. However, the section may consider submissions related to intelligence assessment and the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers if they are directly relevant to forensic psychiatry, crime, and legal contexts.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forensic psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.