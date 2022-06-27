Scope

Disorders of intellectual development have been defined by the World Health Organisation as “a group of etiologically diverse conditions originating during the developmental period characterized by significantly below average intellectual functioning and adaptive behaviour that are approximately two or three standard deviations below the mean on appropriately normed, individually administered standardized tests.” Despite being probably the most important of neurodevelopmental disorders, intellectual disability has often been neglected in recent medical literature in favour of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders or associated comorbidities. This new specialty section of Frontiers in Psychiatry, in publishing high quality original research using quantitative, qualitive or mixed methods, provides an opportunity to reverse this situation and bring the concept of intellectual disability once again back into the fore.

This specialty section will be broad-ranging and multi-faceted in its scope, will encourage interdisciplinary contributions and cover topics ranging from the epidemiology of intellectual disability to the day-to-day life of affected individuals and their families. It will welcome material investigating the determinants of intellectual disability, including environmental, sociodemographic, antenatal and perinatal factors, particularly where there may be opportunities for prevention and/or early intervention. The section will seek contributions which explore outcomes for children and adults with intellectual disability in terms of optimising their mental or physical health or quality of life and identifying appropriate management strategies. It will also have an interest in the psychosocial issues which particularly affect those who have a milder cognitive deficit and which may often present in clinical practice. Furthermore, given the burgeoning era of genetic discoveries with the identification of multiple new rare monogenic disorders featuring intellectual disability but with varying and often unique behavioural phenotypes it is timely to raise the profile of this condition especially amongst the psychiatric community.