Scope

The Intellectual Disabilities section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the diverse aspects of intellectual disabilities.

Led by Dr. Helen Leonard from Telethon Kids Institute, University of Western Australia, the Intellectual Disabilities section welcomes submissions in the various domains of intellectual disability research, which aim to enhance knowledge and improve outcomes for affected individuals and their families.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antenatal and perinatal factors influencing intellectual disabilities

determinants of intellectual disabilities, including environmental and sociodemographic factors

epidemiology of intellectual disabilities

genetic discoveries and behavioral phenotypes related to intellectual disabilities

management strategies and interventions for individuals with intellectual disabilities

mental and physical health outcomes for children and adults with intellectual disabilities

psychosocial issues affecting individuals with milder cognitive deficits

quality of life for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various factors, outcomes, and interventions related to intellectual disabilities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of intellectual disabilities, enhancing knowledge and improving outcomes for affected individuals and their families, and contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of intellectual disability research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.