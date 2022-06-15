Scope

The Mental Health Occupational Therapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in occupation-based practices and their contribution to mental health recovery and well-being.

Led by Dr. Ellie Fossey from Monash University, the Mental Health Occupational Therapy section welcomes submissions in various domains of mental health occupational therapy, which connect the complex interrelationships between mental health, social connections, activity participation, and recovery.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

family and carer focused mental health occupational therapy practices

implementation of evidence-informed mental health occupational therapy practices

issues of diversity, difference, stigma, discrimination, and socio-cultural contexts in relation to mental health occupational therapy practices

lived experience of strategies for everyday living and fostering wellness in the context of mental ill-health, and of occupational therapy services

mental health occupational therapy in services for children, adolescents/youth, adults, or older adults

mental health occupational therapy practices and research involving co-production and collaboration with people who use services

occupational therapy approaches in mental health practice that address disruptions to time use/occupational balance, the development of life skills and habits, and lifestyle modification

occupational therapy approaches in mental health practice that address participation restrictions in work, school/education, or play/recreation and/or aim to create inclusive and supportive places for participation

occupational therapy education for mental health practice

occupational therapy workforce and professional development issues in mental health practice

person-centered, strengths-focused, recovery-oriented, and trauma-informed individual and group approaches in mental health occupational therapy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse methodologies and perspectives in mental health occupational therapy, including qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods, as well as evidence reviews. Collaborative, participatory, and inclusive research that advances knowledge in this field is also encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the mental health occupational therapy practices, social connections, activity participation, and recovery, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mental health occupational therapy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.