Scope

The Mood Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research from various scientific and clinical disciplines that investigates causes and treatments of mood disorders, whether as a primary diagnosis or co-morbid with other disorders.

Led by Prof. Paul Stokes from King's College London, the Mood Disorders section aims to improve lives of people with Mood Disorders by rapidly communicating and publicizing key discoveries, fostering collaborative multidisciplinary research, and providing a forum where ideas can be exchanged and debated.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

assessment and diagnosis of mood disorders

biological and psychological factors contributing to mood disorders

cognitive dysfunction in mood disorders

co-morbidity with other disorders

multidisciplinary research in mood disorders

prevention and early intervention strategies

psychosocial aspects of mood disorders

treatment of mood disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of mood disorders and/or facilitate collaboration between researchers and clinicians working in this field. The Mood Disorders section does not consider bibliographic reviews. Case Reports are required to significantly advance the field, must be completely anonymised, and should be discussed in advance of submission with the Section Chief Editor. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.