Scope

The Mood Disorders section of Frontiers in Psychiatry is dedicated to publishing important and innovative research into the causes and treatment of Mood Disorders. We welcome contributions from across scientific and clinical disciplines. The scope of this section is focused on research in Mood Disorders where this is the primary diagnosis or if this is co-morbid with other disorders. Our ultimate goal is to improve the lives of people with Mood Disorders by rapidly communicating and publicizing key discoveries, fostering collaborative multidisciplinary research, and providing a forum where ideas can be exchanged and debated. Mood Disorders is an official partner of the International Society for Affective Disorders (ISAD).

Mood Disorders welcomes submissions of the following article types: Original Research, Systematic Review, Methods, Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Study Protocol, Review, Mini Review, Hypothesis and Theory, Perspective, Opinion, Correction, Editorial and General Commentary. The section does not consider Bibliographic reviews. Case Reports are required to significantly advance the field, must be completely anonymised, and should be discussed in advance of submission with the Section Chief Editor. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Mood Disorders, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.