Scope

There has been a growing number of evidence-based studies in the field of perinatal psychiatry, especially in the last two decades. The field of Perinatal Psychiatry (referring to both antepartum and postpartum period) has been largely focused on depression, particularly postpartum depression, even though increasing evidence shows a substantial morbidity with other psychiatric disorders such as anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, eating disorders, bipolar and schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Studies on Perinatal Psychiatry mainly deal with the subsequent sequalae secondary to an untreated psychiatric disorder for both the mother and foetus or newborn and on the efficacy, safety and tolerability of psychological, psychosocial and psychopharmacological interventions. The Specialty Section of Perinatal Psychiatry aimed at providing evidence-based and innovative publications in the field of:

• Antepartum and postpartum maternal mental illness (epidemiological studies, studies coming from clinical practice/real-world settings, interventional studies focusing on the psychopharmacological, psychological and psychosocial therapeutic strategies in the management of pregnant and/or puerperal women affected with a mental disorder)

• Short- and long-term perinatal complications on foetus, newborn, children and adolescent exposed to an antenatal and/or postnatal maternal mental illness and/or exposed to psychopharmacological drugs in utero e/o during breastfeeding (safety, toxicological, tolerability and clinical studies)

• Antepartum and postpartum paternal mental illness (paternal perinatal psychiatry)