Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Marche Polytechnic University

Scope

The Perinatal Psychiatry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing mental health issues during the antepartum and postpartum periods.

Led by Dr. Laura Orsolini from the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Marche Polytechnic University, the Perinatal Psychiatry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of perinatal psychiatry, which aim to enhance the knowledge and improve the management of mental health conditions during pregnancy and postpartum.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antepartum and postpartum maternal mental illness

antepartum and postpartum paternal mental illness

short- and long-term perinatal complications on fetus, newborn, children, and adolescents exposed to antenatal and/or postnatal maternal mental illness and/or psychopharmacological drugs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of perinatal psychiatry, including epidemiological studies, clinical practice, and interventional strategies for managing mental disorders in pregnant and/or puerperal individuals.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of mental health issues during the antepartum and postpartum periods, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 5 (Gender Equality).

The Perinatal Psychiatry section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on historical perspectives or general eating disorders without a perinatal context. However, parenting experiences related to perinatal mental health and studies addressing the psychological aspects of perinatal care are considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of perinatal psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.