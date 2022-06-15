Scope

The Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between physical and mental health.

Led by Dr. Veena Kumari from Brunel University London, the Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of psychiatry, which connect bio-psycho-social aspects to promote better understanding and treatment of mental health disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bodily distress disorders

clinical intervention studies

consequences of pandemics on mental health

eating disorders

experimental design in mental health research

mental health in refugee populations

physical-mental interplay in disease entities

prevention and treatment of mental health disorders

psycho-oncology

psychocardiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex relationships between physical and mental health, as well as innovative therapeutic approaches for the long-term management of patients.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of mental health disorders, physical-mental interplay in disease entities, and innovative therapeutic approaches for long-term patient management, in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics section does not consider studies primarily focused on medication adherence, as this topic falls outside the scope of psychological therapy and psychosomatic research. However, the section will consider research on the cognitive effects of smoking, stroke treatment, acupuncture therapy, and traumatic brain injury if they are related to the interplay between physical and mental health, and contribute to the understanding and treatment of mental health disorders, physical-mental interplay in disease entities, and innovative therapeutic approaches for long-term patient management.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.