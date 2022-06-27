Scope

The Psychological Therapy and Psychosomatics section of Frontiers in Psychiatry is a novel merge between the sections “Psychosomatic Medicine” (lead by Prof. Stephen Zipfel), and Psychological Therapies (lead by Prof. Veena Kumari).

This section encourages submissions on a variety of topics including (but not limited to) current topics with a clear bio-psycho-social connection, such as "Refugee Mental Health" and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic; eating disorders, bodily distress disorders, and other disease entities with a pronounced focus of physical-mental interplay, as e.g. in Psycho-Oncology or Psychocardiology. We are also pleased to receive submissions of clinical intervention studies in which innovative therapeutic approaches are tested on relevant mental health target groups. Studies that use a clear experimental design to help clarify mechanisms of disease development in mental health, but also successful prevention and treatment, are also welcome.

We would like to explicitly invite associate editors, editors, and authors to submit proposals for research topics that fit into the new and expanded scope of our section "Psychological Therapies and Psychosomatics" and will contribute to making our journal, and especially our section, a place for innovative and high-quality contributions for better treatment and long-term management of our patients. Nothing less should be our common goal!