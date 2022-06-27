Scope

This specialty section aims at promoting research into cognitive, affective and brain-related mechanisms that contribute to states of psychological suffering.

Articles featured in this section will represent contributions to the knowledge and understanding of psychopathology, in terms of etiology and dynamics of change. Our ultimate aim is to further promote research applied to psychopathology at this critical time when integrative approaches are viewed as the most promising avenue to understanding psychopathological states.

We therefore welcome contributions concerned with the interplay between cognitive neuropsychology, clinical psychology, experimental psychology, social psychology and brain sciences, applied principally to human psychopathology.

Submissions to Psychopathology may address the following topics:

Diagnostic (dimensionality, categories)

Psychometric models

Abnormal psychology across the lifespan

Personality

Social cognition

Trauma

Treatment

Prevention

Cognitive abilities

Motivation

These are example topic areas, and not an exhaustive list. Additional studies that would fall within the scope of interests for this section would be:

Studies of patient populations

Analyses of abnormal behavior and motivation (informed by recent behavior theories)

Case histories

Theoretical papers of scholarly substance on deviant personality

Emotional abnormality

Psychopathology also covers relationship biology, subjective experience and therapeutic intervention. One main issue that remains largely unresolved relates to clinical phenomena, our editorial line encompasses research in clinical phenomenology.

We welcome model-based research as well as integrative and translational approaches, combining different disciplines of psychology, as well as animal-based research.