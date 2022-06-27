Scope

The section is aimed at publishing high quality research in all fields of psychopharmacology. Special attention is given to affective and substance use disorders, stress-related disturbances, emotion, cognition and impulse-related pathologies. We are interested to receive publications from all areas of preclinical and clinical research. One of the primary missions of this section is to promote research aimed at the characterization of novel biological targets and development of new medication for the treatment of CNS disorders. Also relevant to the section are studies aimed at investigating behavioural and neuronal mechanisms associated with psychiatric disease and to understand their molecular, genetic and epigenetic basis. This section additionally covers aspects associated with gender differences in neuropsychiatric pathologies and drug response.

Our ultimate aim is to contribute to improve human health and to enhance the quality of life by promoting research in psychopharmacology.