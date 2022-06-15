Scope

The Psychopharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Led by Dr. Roberto Ciccocioppo from the University of Camerino, the Psychopharmacology section welcomes submissions in various domains of psychopharmacology, which aim to enhance the knowledge and development of novel treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affective and substance use disorders

cognition and impulse-related pathologies

emotion and stress-related disturbances

epigenetic, genetic, and molecular basis of psychiatric diseases

gender differences in neuropsychiatric pathologies and drug response

neuronal mechanisms associated with psychiatric disease

novel biological targets for CNS disorder treatment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms, potential treatments, and advancements in the field of psychopharmacology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Psychopharmacology section does not consider submissions focused on surgical procedures, inflammation, or cell biology, unless they have a fundamental basis in psychopharmacological mechanisms or interventions. Studies that do not emphasize the psychological or pharmacological aspects will be considered outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to aging and dementia will be considered if they are relevant to the understanding and treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and have a strong psychopharmacological component.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychopharmacology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.