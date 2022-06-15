Scope

The Schizophrenia section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the neurobiological basis of schizophrenia.

This section welcomes submissions in the various domains of psychiatry, which aim to connect the cellular and molecular aspects of the disorder with its clinical manifestations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abnormalities in synaptic connectivity

alterations in brain metabolism

corticolimbic circuit changes

epigenetic regulation

gene expression

genomic integrity

glutamate and GABA systems

hippocampal microcircuits

magnetic resonance and other imaging technologies

metabolomics

neurodevelopmental factors

postmortem studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between genetic and environmental factors in schizophrenia, as well as the underlying endophenotype and its impact on cognition and emotion.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Schizophrenia section does not consider submissions focusing on general physical health, perinatal care, addiction, or aggression, unless they have a relevance to schizophrenia research, its etiology, or treatment. Additionally, studies on online services will only be considered if they are directly related to schizophrenia research or its management. Studies without a relevance to schizophrenia will be deemed outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.