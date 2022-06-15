Scope

The Social Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding social cognitive processes in clinical conditions.

Led by Dr. Giorgia Silani from the University of Vienna, the Social Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social cognition, which connect the understanding of cognitive processes and biological factors to the diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions.

Research on social cognition in psychiatry has seen rapid growth and has helped to illuminate the cognitive and neurobiological underpinnings of altered social behavior in psychiatric disorders. Thereby, it has become evident that understanding how social behavior is implemented by cognitive processes and biological factors, and how social experiences in turn shape cognition, brain structure and function are key questions for human well-being as well as for the diagnostics and treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions.

Using a broad range of behavioral (e.g. computational modeling of learning and affect, eyetracking or immersive virtual reality set-ups) and neuroimaging techniques (e.g. functional MRI, EEG, MEG) as well as brain stimulation methods (e.g. tDCS and TMS), the field has deepened our understanding on how social cognitive processes relate to brain structure and function and offered novel perspectives on how to explain clinical symptoms.

Psychological and neuroscientific research on social cognition is often severely constrained by its rather artificial laboratory and experimental set-ups. Therefore, we are interested in novel technical set-ups and experimental approaches that do not treat participants as passive and detached observers of usually static stimuli. Accordingly, Frontiers in Psychiatry - Social Neuroscience specifically encourages contributions that target behavioral manifestations and neural underpinnings of how humans perceive, reason about, and interact with other minds.

The section will cover all aspects of human social behavior and brain function, from basic mechanisms of joint attention and cooperation to higher-order social cognition, decision making, the experience of affect and behavioral consequences in social interactions. The focus will be on all psychiatric, neurologic and sub-clinical conditions, in which impairments in social processing are central to the symptomatology - such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Social Anxiety, Depression or Borderline Personality Disorder.

The Social Neuroscience section does not consider submissions focusing on epidemiological research or aging and geriatrics without a strong emphasis on social cognitive processes and their neural underpinnings. Additionally, studies in clinical psychology without a clear neuroscientific basis will be deemed outside the scope of this section. The section aims to maintain a focus on the integration of social and neuroscientific aspects in the context of psychiatric and neurological conditions.