Scope

The section invites submissions that foster our understanding of how social processes are represented in the brain and how brain processes contribute to navigating the social world. Since the very influential meta-analysis by Holt-Lunstad in 2010, it is widely known that social embeddedness has a strong impact on psychological well-being and longevity. Thus, affect, motivation, Theory-of-Mind, empathy, decision-making, self-regulation, reward, belief formation, learning – all these processes are deeply intertwined and linked to social information processing during everyday interactions. Social neuroscience as a field that is interested in exactly these processes has seen rapid growth during the past ten years and has helped to illuminate its neural and computational mechanisms. Using a broad range of methods (e.g. functional neuroimaging, electrophysiology, brain stimulation, eye-tracking, virtual reality) and analytical (e.g. computational modeling, network analyses, machine learning, connectivity analyses) approaches, the field has deepened our understanding of how social processes relate to brain structure and function, and has offered novel perspectives.

Social neuroscience research, however, is often severely constrained by its rather artificial laboratory and experimental set-ups. We therefore specifically encourage submissions that tackle the above social processes in more natural contexts to ensure that findings can be generalized beyond the laboratory. We are thus interested in novel technical set-ups and experimental approaches that do not treat participants as passive and detached observers of usually static stimuli. Also, we explicitly encourage research approaches that appreciate a changing, context-dependent, and non-essentialist perspective on social processes.

Accordingly, Frontiers in Psychiatry - Social Neuroscience integrates basic neuroscience methods with experimental neuroscience and psychophysiology. We invite contributions that target the neural processes of how humans perceive, reason about, interact with other minds and ultimately arrive at their beliefs. The section will cover all aspects of human social behavior and brain function, from basic mechanisms of joint attention and cooperation to higher-order social cognition, decision-making, the experience of affect and behavioral consequences in social interactions.