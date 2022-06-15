Scope

The Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Rehabilitation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge on social determinants and psychosocial treatment of severe mental illness.

Led by Professor Antonio Vita from the University of Brescia, the Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions in various domains of social psychiatry, which contribute to the understanding of psychiatric rehabilitation and personal recovery.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

barriers to implementing evidence-based practice

evidence-based psychosocial and rehabilitative interventions

family and carer needs and interventions

integrated treatments in psychiatric rehabilitation

person-centered and recovery-oriented interventions

psychiatric rehabilitation and mental health services organization

psychiatric rehabilitation outcomes

psychosocial interventions and psychopharmacology

quality of life of patients, family members, and rehabilitation staff

social prescribing

stigma, discrimination, and socio-cultural issues in psychiatric rehabilitation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes and outcomes of mental health care and rehabilitation, as well as a variety of holistic approaches to care both within and outside institutions.

The Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Rehabilitation section does not consider articles focusing on surgical procedures, sexual health, or pharmaceutical side effects, as these topics fall outside the scope of social psychiatry and psychiatric rehabilitation research. However, the section may consider demographic studies and national statistics if they are relevant to the understanding of psychiatric rehabilitation, personal recovery, evidence-based psychosocial and rehabilitative interventions, family and carer needs, integrated treatments, person-centered and recovery-oriented interventions, mental health services organization, psychiatric rehabilitation outcomes, psychosocial interventions and psychopharmacology, quality of life, social prescribing, stigma, discrimination, and socio-cultural issues in psychiatric rehabilitation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.